Pd, Bonaccini wins. Closed

Game closed. Finished. We don’t talk about it anymore. Stefano Bonaccini is the new secretary of the Democratic Party. The survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it and Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab 21.01, leaves no doubt. The Governor of Emilia Romagna obtains 50.2% (+0.8 compared to the previous survey) of the preferences among Pd voters. Elly Schlein stops at 39.2% with a decrease of 1%. 10.6% choose other candidates. So game closed. Bonaccini successor of Enrico Letta and new leader Dem.

