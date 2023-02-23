Cacciari: “The war has swept away the left across Europe”

“Ah, but haven’t they already done it? I thought there already was. This shows how interested I am and obviously I won’t go to vote”. The comment ad is scathing Affaritaliani.it Of Massimo Cacciari on the eve of the primaries of the Democratic Party. Who would you prefer between Bonaccini and Schlein? “They are people who have made generic, obvious, banal statements and utterances. In essence they have said nothing. The only one who has said something interesting is Cuperlo, from the other candidates only hot air”.

“A real congress would be needed which would give the sense of a real change also in the structure of the party and which would discuss serious issues such as fiscal policy, work, basic income. A congress with articulated and reasoned theses from which a authoritative political class. And instead they continue with total fluff. The only thing that unites them is the desperate attempt to make fleas from Meloni, as was the case with Berlusconi. But it is a discourse that concerns the entire European left, swept away definitively by the war. Even the tongue falls out when talking about Bonaccini and Schlein, they are part of the problem, they are not the problem”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

