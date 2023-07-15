Pd, Campania stands with De Luca on autonomy: anti-Schlein revolt in Naples

De Luca against Schlein, the war within the Democratic Party

Rreckoning between Elly Schlein and Vincenzo De Luca, with the Democratic Party which could experience high moments of tension. As Corriere della Sera writes, “This morning Elly Schlein will close the two-day event against differentiated autonomy organized in Naples. An event that sanctioned the definitive break between the new Pd and Vincenzo De Luca. The only one absent, together with his son Piero, given that in the scorching cloister of the Foqus foundation, where the event is held, everyone is there: majority and minority of the party (Michele Emiliano and Stefano Bonaccini among others, friends of the Campania governor)” .

But the point is that the dem secretary arrives in the city and finds herself with a new open front: the one with the regional group and with the provincial secretaries, including Naples. “Which in fact, in the war of the Roses in a democrat sauce, they side with De Luca”, ruled the Corriere della Sera. None of De Luca’s men show up in the Spanish Quarters, thanks to a hastily convened regional council that overlaps the appointment organized within the framework of the Foqus foundation. The result of a team order that would have been imparted by the governor himself in recent days to express the dissent of part of the Campania base with respect to the commissioner, among the first acts decided by the secretary Schlein, “ante litteram cacicca”, as the governor of Campania.

Antonio Misiani tries to mend, but someone whispers to Corriere “we are facing a subversive act, elsewhere we have police stations for much less”.

