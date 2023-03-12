Pd, Capone to Affari: “From young people to work, here are the priorities of the team with Schlein and Gribaudo”

“We need a real reform on migration policies that redesigns the Treaty of Dublin and establish new rules for irregular immigration”: so the Apulian Loredana Capone, new vice president of the Democratic Party elected unanimously with Chiara Gribaudocomments exclusively to Affaritaliani.it on Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s political choice to disembark immigrants only in the ports of cities administered by the left (see Ancona, Ravenna, Salerno, Brindisi).

“On the one hand – he says – we have to safeguard people’s humanity and establish legal ways to get them there safely. Businesses have asked Italy to activate a legal immigration channel that meets the needs of the labor market. It is evident that the problem must be analyzed by foreseeing a real reform, regardless of spot statements and activities that are likely to do further damage.”

Loredana Capone, from Lecce aged 59 and with four daughters, left her profession as an administrative lawyer to devote herself to politics and is the first female president of the regional council of Puglia. Political activity started in 2009 as regional councilor allo Economic development of the then governor Nichi Vendola. Then his road went downhill.

“Working together with the Bureau, with my colleague Gribaudo to give answers to citizens and concrete solutions to the problems of Italians, and to the secretary Elly Schlein who demonstrates through the party’s will to face clearly the challenge of a new society, it gives me the charge. Together we will fight against precariousness, inequalities, we have the aim of eliminating the territorial differences that exist in Italy. And Calderoli’s proposal is an example of this. We will go in search of new investments that can give Italy better growth, such as activities in the South, and we will continue the fight against social inequality, generation gaps and type.”

On the statements of the slimesisterhood and youth work

“I very much agree with the proposal of the sisterhood of the slime. Alliance, that is, between women and with men to ensure that women bridge the gaps. Young people have greater opportunities in Italy and dignity in work. We will eliminate the idea of ​​free internships and reward ourselves with permanent work. We will increase wages because it is not fair that our young people have to go abroad to have their merits recognised. As a democratic Catholic I found myself in Schlein’s proposals with respect to values ​​and principles: this represents the backbone of the Democratic Party” says the new vice president Dem.

The pink team of the Pd

Finally, the Democratic Party has also transformed from a male-oriented party to a feminist-oriented party: “I am very happy – she explains to Affari – because we often talk about gender equality without concretely realizing it. Today there is the possibility to move from words to actions, to remove this latent misogyny, such as patriarchy, which gives little trust to women.”

The message for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

“The wish – concludes Capone – is that a woman, when she gets to hold an important position, never sees it as a point of arrival, but of involvement for all women.”

Emiliano: “Great satisfaction with the appointment of Loredana Capone as vice president of the party”

The president of the Puglia Region Michele Emiliano expresses great satisfaction with the appointment of Loredana Capone to vice president of the national Democratic Party: “Loredana – he declares – has been carrying out a very precious task for Puglia and for the party for years. She was the first female president of the Apulian regional assembly and therefore this recognition appears the fruit of merit and great human and political skills”.

