Pd, Carlo Cottarelli resigns as senator: “I’m uncomfortable with Schlein”

Pd, Carlo Cottarelli leaves the dem and the senator’s seat: “Too much on the left”

Carlo Cottarelli goes out and slams the door: “I’m leaving the Pd and I also resign from senator“. The announcement of the economist, in the recent past on the verge of becoming Prime Minister too, is sensational. “Compared to my current location in the Senate, – Cottarelli explains to Repubblica – two things made it easier to accept the proposal made to me from the Catholic University” which will lead him, in the next few days, to resign as a senator, elected on the Democratic Party lists. “First, in this historical moment it seems to me that in the parliamentary life there is much, too much animosity. Often the positions are expressed ‘by bias‘ and the debates are just an occasion for attack the opponent“, explains Carlo Cottarelli in a letter to Repubblica. “Second, it is undeniable (just look at the composition of the new Secretariat) that the election of Elly slime moved the Pd further away from ideas Liberal Democrats I believe in”.

“I have great esteem – continues Cottarelli to Repubblica – by Elly Schlein and I don’t think you’re wrong a move the Pd to the left. The choice in the primaries was clear and the polls reward it. A leftmost Pd can transmit a message more clear to the voters, which is essential for a political party. That said, I find not uncomfortable on various topics. A key issue is the role that the ‘merit‘ must have in society. The principle of merit was very present in the 2008 Pd document of values, the last one available when I decided to run. However, it is missing in the one approved in January 2023 and in the motion slime for the primaries”, continues the economist. “At a more specific level, there have recently been several cases in which i didn’t share the positions taken by the Democratic Party, for example on aspects of the Jobs Act, on the increase in excise taxes on fuel, on the brake on Superbonus and on the additional compensation for teachers living in areas where the cost of living is high, as suggested by valditara. I have different positions from Elly Schlein also on the waste-to-energy plantson the rented uterus and partly also on the nuclear“.

