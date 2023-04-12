Pd, Schlein considered too movementist

Enrico Borghi, an expert man who knows the machine and the history of the Democratic Party perfectly, said it openly yesterday in an interview with Affaritaliani.it. Elly Schlein must know how to synthesize different cultures or there is the risk that democratic Catholics, as Beppe Fioroni (founder of La Margherita) has already done, they should leave. Borghi never speaks at random. He was a member of the secretariat with Enrico Letta as leader and knows very well the internal dynamics of the Nazarene.

Qualified sources of the Dem minority, the area headed by Stefano Bonaccinithey explain Affaritaliani.it that the risk of new goodbyes actually exists. A few names can also be mentioned, thinking precisely of the democratic Catholics and the alarm raised by Borghi. For example, in Milan prominent and famous names that could abandon the Pd of the movementist Schlein are those of Patricia Toia e Fabio Pizzul. But it doesn’t end there. Eyes also focused on a name of weight from Turin: David Gariglio.

Subscribe to the newsletter

