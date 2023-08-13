Pd, condemnation of the mayor of Sarno. Cirielli: “From Schlein shameful silence”

Sentence of the mayor of Sarno, the deputy minister Cirielli: “Dutiful resignation. A deafening silence from the Democratic Party”

“I am a true guarantor but, frankly, a mayor of a city definitively sentenced to two years in prison for attempted extortion who remains in his post as if nothing had happened, is an eyesore for anyone who understands politics as a commitment and civic duty. Bribery is the most heinous crime, because it is a kind of extortion committed by a public official. From Schlein and the Pd a deafening silence on the story of the offender Mayor of Sarno, Giuseppe Canfora; silence that clashes with the noisy drama that was mounted by the Democratic Party itself on the occasion of the Montaruli affair, in the less serious form and substance, which with a civic sense resigned as undersecretary.

De Luca’s men, who clearly still influence the choices of the national Democratic Party, also staged heinous attacks during the years of my administration of the Province of Salerno, for legal proceedings, complete with blatant and painful arrests, all ended up in nothing, during, it should be remembered, the regency of the then public prosecutor, now a euro deputy for the Democratic Party and De Luca’s close friend, Francesco Roberti. The silence of the Democratic Party and Schlein on the affair of the offender Canfora is shameful”.

* Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Coordinator of the National Direction of FdI

