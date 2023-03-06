Home Business Pd, Cottarelli: “Schlein worries me. Valditara is right about the teachers”
Pd, Cottarelli: "Schlein worries me. Valditara is right about the teachers"

Carlo Cottarelli makes no secret of it, in the party ideas of the new secretary of the Pd Elly slime no see again and he says it clearly. “The plan of Schlein – explains Cottarelli to Libero – is based on redistribution from the riches and on the fight against inequalities. The first is fine with me, but the second worries me. I prefer to fight at injusticesbecause if you pursue equality without conditioning you end up with flatten everything”, reflects Cottarelli, who returns to the controversy over wage cages born from the words of the minister valditara: “The salary cages were e they remain wrongbut the idea of ​​giving an additional indemnity to those who teach in certain areas to cover the higher cost of living does not mean reintroducing wage cages”.

“The proposal – continues Cottarelli to Libero – it takes nothing away from anyonemeets the difficulties of whom moves from the South to cover the shortages in northern schools due precisely to higher cost of living. Polls suggest that the new secretary of the Pd has been chosen in decisive part also with the vote of electors grillini. Without the intervention of non-members in the primaries, the new secretary of the Democratic Party today would be Stefano Bonacciniwhich was indicated by party members. I’m not a member of the dem, but I’m a little perplexed. Among those registered, more than half voted for Bonaccini, perhaps thinking more about the center that al M5s. Il change not it is a thing in itself always positivewe must see how to change“.

