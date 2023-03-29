Reliable witnesses, whose names we are not revealing to protect them, have in fact revealed to us that they had heard her speak a perfect Florentine Tuscan with an aspirated acca when she spoke to Renzi…

“Debora without acca Serracchiani” we had left her perched next to the new secretary Schlein in her usual role of “monitoring helper”, whose job consists – let us remember – in nodding both vertically (Chomsky’s equivalent of “yes”) and horizontally (Chomsky’s equivalent of “no “) to the Chief. I talked about it here

The semantic analysis of his work has refined over the years and the sharpest scholars of MIT have been able to appreciate the sub-variants, so to speak-“dialects” and that is the Renzian nod, the minor Lettian one (referring to his nephew) and finally the Schleinian one also called – with a certain suggestive approximation- “Swiss-Romagna variant” or simply “of the flatbread”.

The clearly evolutionary-adaptive behavior has allowed Roman politics to survive several kingdoms with some prowess, and this must certainly be acknowledged. These too are abilities and evolutionary biologists study the specimen of Serracchianis Deboriensis with great curiosity and interest due to its incredible mimetic ability such as to be the envy of the Zelig di Woody Allen.

Reliable witnesses, whose name we are not revealing to protect them, have in fact revealed to us that they had heard her speak a perfect Florentine Tuscan with an aspirated acca when she spoke with Renzi, while exhibiting a perfect linguistic sub-variant – particularly delicate to identify – and that is the Pisan Tuscan, with Letta. But the most sensational transformation that shocked science was the one that took place immediately before and naturally after Schlein’s election.

At this point, an unsuspecting source who pretends to be called -actually in a somewhat coquettish way- “the little bird of the Nazarene”, reports having heard her speak a harsh and guttural German typical of the rough German-speaking Swiss cantons. The same source saw her dancing on the terrace of the Nazarene, the Schuhplattler with the Schlein, then voluntarily getting hit on the big face with slaps like not even a metalworker from Terni. The former sardine laughed while she cried (of joy? of pain? of mixed? ah to know!).

