Elly Schlein’s Pd still loses pieces: the deputy secretary of Molise Maria Concetta Chimisso resigns

Il Pd Of Elly Schlein it continues to creak and loses another piece. Maria Concetta Chimisso he resigned the resignation from the role of deputy regional secretary (which he held since 2020) of Molise and secretary of the city club of Termoli of the Pd. His decision came suddenly a few days before the regional electionsgenerates a small earthquake within the dem.

