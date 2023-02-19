Pd towards the Primaries, Elly or the impossibility of the left to be “left”. The analysis

Ha three citizenshipsbut was born near Lugano, two parents of very high lineage, and two brothers of the same academic and diplomatic level, worked for Obama (obviously as a volunteer) and left the Party after the feral ambush a study programchoosing the chicest fringe of the moment, that Civatifor some decades unexpressed enfant prodige of the Italian left.

Elly Schlein if it weren’t real, it would seem designed by artificial intelligence, by an algorithm that could even lead it to the secretariat of the Bottegone but at the same time relegating it to a role of politician, an expression of the most gigantic scientific construction of national antipathy.

In addition to having all the right saints and holy pictures in heaven, fluid sexual orientations, refined but ancient speech, among Asor Rosa and Mario Bregaa melange between post-salotismo alla Concita de Gregorio and the group reading of the clandestine unit in the Centocelle circle, therefore perfect in the sharp, rigid and intelligent gaze full of “contradictory certainties”.

