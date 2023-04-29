Home » Pd, Elly Schlein’s “magic circle” infuriates the big names
Pd, Elly Schlein’s “magic circle” infuriates the big names

Pd, big names don’t like Schlein’s staff

The big names in the Democratic Party who supported Elly Schlein in the primaries are already tired of her. According to what he writes The newspaper, the loyalists placed by the new secretary at the top of the party are a disaster. Bettini, Zingaretti and Franceschini no longer hide their doubts about the choice.

An example of inadequacy? Yesterday in Montecitorio the lay members of the special magistracies were elected. Council of State, Court of Counts and Tax Justice. Elly’s staff proved inexperienced. At the time of Renzi and Veltroni, Goffredo Bettini and Luca Lotti managed the nomination game.

The new secretary relied on negotiators who were not very “savvy” and Conte “cheated” her by bringing home the election of former minister Alfonso Bonafede to the presidency council of tax justice.

More than a secretariat, it looks like a councilor’s staff. For Paola De Micheli it is not a personal problem but a planning one. “What idea of ​​a country do we have?”

Nicola Zingaretti, another Schlein sponsor, slipped out: “With Elly we’re going to crash after the European Championships”, he would have confided to his parents. Dario Franceschini is seraphic: “With Furfaro and Corrado, 30% in the Europeans we can only see through binoculars”, Enrico Borghi would have joked two days ago after his farewell.

