Pd Foundation, Schlein revolution: Cuperlo out, Zingaretti president

Business

by admin
Cuperlo did not want to comment, but those who know him well say that he was amazed…

Outside Gianni Cuperlo, inside Nicola Zingaretti. Elly Schlein has changed the leadership of the Pd Foundation. Appointing the former secretary and former governor of Lazio at the helm. Mission: to strengthen the network of European relations, to have the Nazarene body join the Foundation for European progressive studies, acronym Feps (Massimo D’Alema was also its president), i.e. the foundation of the parties that adhere to the PSE, of which the Democratic Party is not a part so far. And Zingaretti is perfect for the task, given that, it is no mystery, he could stand as a candidate in the European elections in a year, as the leaders in Lazio.

However, the alternation becomes a small case for the Nazarene. cup it he didn’t want to comment, but those who know him well say that he was amazed, that in short he would have liked to continue. And in the dem chats, from the left, among the supporters of the Trieste deputy, the last secretary of the FGCI, a malicious joke circulates, on Zingaretti (and Schlein): “But the secretary entrusted the Pd Foundation to the leader who resigned saying plague and horns of the party, that there was only talk of armchairs?”.

