Pd, Dario Franceschini eternal. He’s never wrong about the secretary

Elly slime has overturned all predictions of the eve and was elected secretary of the Pdmocking the favorite Stefano Bonaccini. Part of the success it also owes to some big of the party who have decided to focus on him, first of all and somewhat surprisingly the eternal minister Dario Franceschini. He’s always there – reads the newspaper – behind the new secretaries of the Democratic Party. With an infallible nose, the former Christian Democrat always positions himself on the right side of the party and then reaps the fruits of it, i.e. the seats, for himself and now also for his wife, the new deputy Michelle DiBiase. Looks like it was right Lady Franceschini – wrote Dagospia – to convince her husband to support the Swiss-Italian candidate, given for favored by bookmakers.

That of In bias – continues the Journal – is in fact one of the names on the track for the secretary teambut also like new head of the House and is also speculated for a weight role in Rai surveillance. And for Dario? “I I promised nothing“, guarantees Schlein. But there is no need to promise Franceschini something, he takes it himself, by gravitational force. A assignment in the party would be reductive for him, and also useless: it already commands. And now even more. Alberto’s tweet is emblematic Losacco, senator and loyalist of the former Pd minister. Just one emoticon, the smiley face with the eyeglasses alone, and a photo of Franceschini. How to say, Darius won, and we with him. Not new.

Subscribe to the newsletter

