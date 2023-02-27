Home Business Pd, from the break with Conte to the duel with Meloni: this is how the Letta era ends
Pd, from the break with Conte to the duel with Meloni: this is how the Letta era ends

Pd, Elly Schlein is the new secretary of the Democratic Party, the Letta era ends. Analyses

I wish to whom me it will happen to do Better of what I have I made it. I go out of scene and i do happy after this day of celebration and democracy. I will continue to help with discretion and without elbowing“, so Enrico Letta, the outgoing secretariat of the Pd, commented shortly after having voted yesterday (February 26) in the primaries. Two years ago when he was called to lead the party, Letta was head of the prestigious Sciences Po in Paris and Nicola Zingaretti had just having left the Nazarene with his j’accuse against the currents, Enrico Letta passes the baton today, not without a veil of bitterness.

This party needs unity and of one leadership which deals more of what happens outside the party and not inside the party”, he says after having deposited the card of the Pd club of Testaccio, a few tens of meters from his Roman home, “we they have been months in which I too have personally been subjected to a thousand ironies and a thousand criticisms. I believe it was the right method because today whoever is elected will have strong legitimacy,” he adds.

