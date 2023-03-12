Pd Assembly, the Sardines also enter with Mattia Santoro and Jasmine Cristallo

L’national assembly Pd elected the deputy dem as vice-presidents of the party Clare Gribaudo e Loredana Capone, president of the regional council of Puglia. While the Senator of the Democratic Party, Michele Fina was elected treasurer. Today, the assembly also approved the proposal of the new party leadership. Among the new entries the return of the ex of Article One from Alfredo D’Attorre to Mary Cecilia Guerra. Sardines also entered with Matthias Santori e Crystal Jasmine. Among the known names Goffredo Bettinithe mayors Emilio Del Bono e George Gori and then Pier Francesco Majorino, Andrea Orlando, Peppe Provenzano, just to name a few. There is also the return of Livia Turco.

