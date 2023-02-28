Pd, 3 women and 3 men for two seats in Parliament

On one point there is little doubt. After Elly Schlein’s victory in the Democratic Party primaries, the two group leaders, Debora Serracchiani (Chamber) and Simona Malpezzi (Senate), who had sided with Stefano Bonaccini, will jump. Serracchiani has already said she is ready to step back, while Malpezzi has been covertly controversial. But the renewal of the new secretary also involves the parliamentary groups. Except that the Palazzo’s logics are very different from the people of the gazebos.

The “Schleinians” in Montecitorio and Palazzo Madama are still few, at least the loyalists, and therefore since the group leaders are elected by secret ballot, painstaking and difficult work is needed to keep the various souls of the party united. Schlein certainly cannot risk having one of his candidates rejected, it would be the worst possible start. And so go on slowly, looking for understanding and cohesion. Never names, of course, are all very loyal to the new leader.

For the Chamber there are three names at stake, two women and one man. They are in pole position Clare Braga, born in 1979 in Como and graduated in territorial, urban and environmental planning at the Milan Polytechnic in 2003. She worked as an urban planning technician at the Municipality of Lomazzo from 2003 to 2008. On 16 June 2019 Nicola Zingaretti, secretary of the PD, the has appointed to the national secretariat of the party, entrusting it with responsibility for Agenda 2030/Sustainability. On 18 March 2021 Enrico Letta, new secretary of the Democratic Party, chose her in the national secretariat of the party, entrusting her with responsibility for the ecological transition, sustainability and infrastructure of the Democratic Party.

Another highly rated woman to lead the Dem group in the Chamber is Clare Gribaudo. When Matteo Orfini, the manager of the Young Turks, sided with Bonaccini, Gribaudo decided to change the scene. The Pd deputy, 41 years old from Borgo San Dalmazzo (Cuneo) in her third legislature, has turned her back on her current to marry Schlein’s run-up. The new secretary of the Democrats has entrusted the Piedmontese parliamentarian with the task of coordinating the committees created to support her candidacy when it seemed like a bet or little more.

