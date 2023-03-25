Home Business Pd high voltage, Bonaccini warns Schlein: “Group leader? Ready to count”
Clash in the Democratic Party, the Bonaccini area ready to count on the group leaders

High voltage in the Bonaccini area. Twenty-four hours after the meeting convened by the leader of the dem minority with his parents, the risk of skipping the project for a unitary secretariat is becoming increasingly concrete. To make the area gathered around the president of the Democratic Party fibrillate is the node of the group leaders. Elly Schlein, in fact, seems to want to go ahead in the pattern of the two majority group leaders. “The scheme remains the same”, reports a parliamentary source close to the dem secretary. The names in the field, from this point of view, are always those of Francesco Boccia for the Senate and Chiara Braga for the Chamber. A scheme that the dem minority does not like. For this reason, Bonaccini has called a summit with his parents for tomorrow. Initially, the rationale for the meeting was that it was unacceptable for the party chairman to put the issue in take-it-or-leave-it terms.

In other words, even if the most desirable option for Bonaccini remains that of a majority and a minority group leader, it was not excluded that the president could give the go-ahead to two group leaders indicated by the secretary, as long as there was a discussion upstream , a comparison leading to an agreed choice. At the moment, however, parliamentary sources close to the governor explain that this confrontation and this effort to arrive at shared names has not been. If this will be the attitude that Bonaccini will register again next week, it is explained, the unitary secretariat will be at risk: in other words, Bonaccini could not indicate anyone for the dem executive, thus keeping his hands free with respect to those issues that do not should they find him in line with the Pd headquarters.

Not only that: the hypothesis of internal counts cannot be excluded either. Also because, as minority parliamentary sources point out, “if there is no agreement on the group leaders, we are ready to count, it is normal to vote and thus choose the group leaders with the most consensus, it would not be a drama or a novelty. We have already voted in the past to elect the group leaders. Malpezzi was elected by acclamation, Serracchiani was elected with a secret ballot in the race against Madia”, it is recalled. And, if there will be a vote, the numbers in the field do not allow us to exclude surprises, “since the balance of power is reversed with respect to the result of the primaries”, they add.

