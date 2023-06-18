Pd, increasingly probable split. Schlein chases Conte and it’s chaos. Inside

Justice, Renzi: reform step forward, but still shy

“Delirium of the 5 Stars yesterday on the stage in Rome: having sent Conte home to bring Mario Draghi to Chigi was a difficult and risky operation but we will be proud of it forever. Then I see Elly Schlein chasing the grillino procession and I ask the reformists of the Pd: do you really want to end your political experience like this? The leader of Italia viva writes it on twitter, Matthew Renzi.

Renzi’s is read in the Democratic Party as a signal to the internal minority. It is no coincidence that just yesterday, listening to the words of Grillo and Conte, Lorenzo Guerini spoke of “sidereal distance” on the war in Ukraine with the 5 Star Movement. And, implicitly, a strong and precise criticism of the secretary came from the president of Copasir and former foreign minister, who decided to go to the M5S demonstration and embrace Conte.

At the moment, the pact seems to hold up at least until the European Championships, but if Schlein continues to pursue Conte, sources explain Reformist base, the split could come before the vote of the European Parliament. And Renzi, who has already sent signals to the moderate forzisti orphans of Berlusconi, is now sending signals to the Dems disappointed by Schlein who is chasing after Conte and Grillo.

All this is part of a phase of deep rift in the Pd on Minister Nordio’s justice reform. On the one hand the party line, contrary to the Meloni government measure, on the other the Dem mayors and the Governor of Campania satisfied with the turning point. In short, the split hypothesis grows…

Justice, Renzi: reform step forward, but still shy – “We will judge it in Parliament when we see the texts. For now, from what we read we can say that it is a step in the right direction. Still shy for us, but a step forward”. This was stated by the leader of Italia viva, Matteo Renzi, with regard to the justice reform presented by the minister Carlo Nordio, in an interview with “Il Messaggero”. “We are waiting to read the texts, but as far as we understand, our vote will be positive on many aspects. I hope that the majority will take the opportunity to accept some of our amendments: it would be a gesture of respect and political intelligence”. adds the former premier, who announces his vote in favor of the cancellation of the abuse of office and concludes: “I think, however, that the main problem of the administrators is the excess of bureaucracy, not just the abuse of office. But for this we don’t need the Penal Code, but a healthy reorganization of the Public Administration”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

