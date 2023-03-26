Home Business Pd-M5S-Third Pole, from Ukraine to Superbonus: distant opposition on everything
Pd-M5S-Third Pole, from Ukraine to Superbonus: distant opposition on everything

Pd-M5S-Third Pole, from Ukraine to Superbonus: distant opposition on everything

from right to left: Giuseppe Conte, Lucia Annunziata, Carlo Calenda, Maurizio Landini, Elly Schlein and Nicola Fratoianni

The minority parties do not support the Meloni government but they do not support each other either

In Italia i opposition parties, besides not supporting the Meloni government, they don’t support each other. fromUkraine al Mespassing through the Superbonus and the minimum salaryending with the positions on the surrogacy. The four opposition forces remain distant, even on those issues that could see them united. For example, on the minimum wage, Pd, M5s and Verdi-Left seem to agree, while the Third Pole is more secluded.

In Parliament, each party presents a different text on any issue, without finding a common path

Each of the minority parties in Parliament has presented its own proposal and Franco Mari, group leader of the Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra in the Labor commission in Montecitorio, said: “The debate on the minimum wage opens in the Labor commission where the bills have been hinged presented on the subject.Obviously no text by members of the majority. I think coordination of the oppositions is important to give strength and visibility to this battle”. And again today, in the Chamber of Deputies, four resolutions were presented on the EU council of 23 and 24 March, one for each opposition party.

