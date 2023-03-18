Home Business “Pd of Schlein tax party. His accusations? Are they instrumental”
“Pd of Schlein tax party. His accusations? Are they instrumental”

“Pd of Schlein tax party. His accusations? Are they instrumental”

Forza Italia and the entire center-right have always worked to lower the tax burden”

Clash in the chamber of the Chamber between the president of deputies of Forza Italia, Alexander Cattaneoand the Pd secretary, Elly Schleinwho, during question time with Prime Minister Meloni, accused the centre-right majority of being obsessed with immigration.

“Our only obsession – Cattaneo replied taking the floor – is to lower taxes to give relief to Italians and allow our country to restart faster”. “Schlein’s accusations are instrumental – explains Cattaneo ad Affaritaliani.itForza Italia and the entire center-right have always worked to lower the tax burdenunlike other parties, primarily Schein’s Democratic Party, which have property programs and a series of other taxes in their programmes”.

