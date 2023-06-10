Pd, powder keg on the Ciani case. Bonaccini: “No anti-Schlein current but..”

Clash in the Democratic Party over Ciani, deputy group leader against weapons in Ukraine

The Democratic Party is a powder keg. Among the many nodes of contention, there is the one linked to Ciani, the newly elected deputy group leader who has suggested a change of line on weapons in Ukraine. Repubblica reports a question and answer: “Those who have a role should be more cautious in expressing personal positions like this”, the sting of Debora Serracchiani. Cecilia D’Elia from Zingaretti replied: “But the reactions to Ciani’s interview were excessive.” While the Franceschiniana Marina Sereni took it out on the “cacophony” (a word that Schlein herself then repeated) of certain decomposed exits, such as that of the former minister Paola De Micheli, who beat the leader in the columns of La Verità . Schlein at that point hoped that a season of “unity” would begin.

Stefano Bonaccini tries to calm the waters but he dots the i’s in matters of foreign policy. Also because La Stampa points out to him that there is talk of his candidacy for the next European championships and an exchange with Paolo Gentiloni as president of the Democratic Party to co-manage him together with Schlein. He replies: “Now every day I hear a different one”. La Stampa insists, emphasizing that he has not denied the candidacy: “For me there is only one priority: Emilia-Romagna”.

Bonaccini: “We will continue to support Ukraine”

“I’ve never joined a current and I certainly don’t intend to do so now, much less found one. I am interested in developing proposals and making them available to my party, the Democratic Party. That’s the whole difference”, says Bonaccini, who adds: “Elly Schlein won the primaries a few months ago and must be given time to work. The party has the role of supporting and helping her, by arguing fairly. I no longer know how to say that our people are fed up with seeing us divided”.

Then he is stimulated on the Ciani affair and the hypothesis that the secretariat of the Democratic Party decides to withdraw military support for Kiev. “It is an unthinkable hypothesis, the problem does not arise”, ssays Bonaccini, who says he will not be at Gay Pride: “I will be greeting the volunteers of Anpas and in a company in Modena, as well as having a meeting for the flood emergency. No political choice, God forbid. The square in Rome he has my support, the fight for civil rights is also the fight of the Democratic Party”. Finally, the request for a wide field: “We need to build a single pole with progressives, reformists and moderates”.

