The people of Democratic party he is going to the 5,500-seat gazebo to choose the new secretary until 8 pm today, Sunday 26 February. The challenge, as you know, is between Stefano Bonaccini and Elly Schlein. The estimated turnout at the polling stations is around one million voters, or eight times the number of members. But the sudden return of winter with bad weather, cold and in some cases even snow could hamper participation in the vote.

According to the sentiments that reign within the Democratic Party (collected by Affaritaliani.it), however considering a share of the risk of “pollution” of the vote by non-PD voters, the Governor of Emilia Romagna Bonaccini should prevail with about 60% of the votes over his former vice president Schlein. And even the possible lower turnout due to bad weather could benefit Bonaccini himself.

If the forecasts were respected, the twists can never be ruled out, many big Dems would be defeated. With Schlein there is the dem left made up of Goffredo Bettini, Andrea Orlando and Nicola Zingaretti, but also Dario Franceschini. The leader of Areadem had long ago announced his preference for Schlein. More recently was the endorsement of Nicola Zingaretti. In recent days, Andrea Orlando has also sided with Schlein.

Even the head of Local Authorities of the Democratic Party, Francesco Boccia, sided with Schlein for whose motion he is also responsible for political relations. The other members of the current dem secretariat aligned with Schlein are the deputy secretary, Peppe Provenzano, the deputies Chiara Braga and Chiara Gribaudo (coming from Orfini’s lines), Susanna Cenni, Antonio Misiani, Anna Rossomando and Stefano Vaccari.

On the other hand, the three group leaders of the House, Senate and European Parliament won with Bonaccini: Debora Serracchiani, Simona Malpezzi and Brando Benifei. Equal account in the distribution of deputy secretaries: Irene Tinagli, number two at the Nazarene, claims the Governor. And if the leader of Areadem, Dario Franceschini, is with Schlein the other name of weight of the current, Piero Fassino, is in the field with Bonaccini who also benefits from the support of the current of Base Riformista, led by the former defense minister and president of Copasir Lorenzo Guerini around whom several elected representatives gather in parliament, including two members of the current dem secretariat: Enrico Borghi and Sandra Zampa.

Even the Senator from Latvia Marco Meloni, who is the coordinator of the secretariat, is in the field with Bonaccini, while the secretary in office, Enrico Letta, has not expressed any preferences, consistent with his role as guarantor of the congress. The bulk of Bonaccini’s supporters, however, are the mayors and dem administrators. There is Dario Nardella, mayor of Florence since 2014. There is Matthew Riccimayor of Pesaro from the same year and coordinator of the mayors Pd.

Above all there are the governors of Campania and Puglia, Vincenzo De Luca and Michele Emiliano. Finally, the fourth place in the club congresses was added to these, Paola De Micheli, who announced her approval for Bonaccini. Who does not support any candidate is Gianni Cuperlo, former president of the party who finished third with about eight percent of the votes in the circles which earned him 16 elected in the assembly.

