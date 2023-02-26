Primaries Pd, the clash between “er eyebrows” and “er liquid”

Today the Pd primary: the high-level challenge is between “er eyebrows” and “er liquid”, a century Stefano Bonaccini ed Elly Schlein who won’t get angry if, precisely, for reasons of Roman rhymes we put it in the masculine. As you can see we are at a showdown and the ghosts of Enrico Berlinguer, Pietro Ingrao, Alessandro Natta, Umberto Terracini thank you for the show.

In these mad and desperate times this is what the Convent is doing and every reference to the nuns of Pienza is not accidental: https://www.affaritaliani.it/cronache/le-suore-social-di-pienza-rischiano-la-riduzione-allo -state-laicale-841790.html and not even to ballets in stiletto heels by Zelensky.

In any case we were talking about the themes of the Pd that are thrilling voters. While there is an ongoing war that risks becoming atomic and global, the subject that the Central Committee discusses is that of tattooed eyebrows by Bonaccini and above all the fact that Vespa, at Porta a Porta, gave a substantial help to the Emilian by cutting an embarrassing audio in which he denied the crime.

Hence even a parliamentary question of Gianluca Vonci (FDI): “I am amazed that Bonaccini did not ask for a correction to show the integral part of the interview. Even more incredible that Bonaccini is now silent instead of requesting the publication of his true answer, unless he is in agreement with the manipulation! When they ask me the problem is that other journalists cut out the good parts. I have decided to submit a question to the competent minister”.

But let’s rewind the tape. It all starts with a scoop of Affaritaliani which comes into possession of the original audio cut to Door to door in which Bonaccini denies having tattooed his eyebrows e Vespa he cuts it and so there is only a more ministerial: “I would like to be judged for what I do every day”. Beyond the depth for the nation of the topic discussed, however, the question remains: if Bonaccini lies on similar topics, what could happen if one day he governs Italy? Would you buy a used car from this man?

And then, how is it possible that the Rai, paid with everyone’s money, manipulate information in this blatant way without even feeling the need to clarify? Fortunately, as Horace said, we are left with the satire against a Power that believes itself omnipotent and therefore Bonaccini fell into the clutches of Crozza that quoting Affaritaliani he made it black by percolating it in brine with all Genoese skill and perfidy.

But can you imagine this big Emilian man in one piece, all wine, salamella, tortellini and Panini figurines, of which he declares himself a gluttonous collector despite his advanced age, who goes to the beautician and begins to shake limply lifting his little finger and she says: “Darling, can you give me a touch-up on my eyebrows, otherwise that rascal from the slime do I care about the fluidity?”. The PD it went from the proletarian struggle to the hair struggle, in a surreal crescendo that gives the figure of how our society is reduced. Good primaries.

