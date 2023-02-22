Home Business Pd primaries, chaos in Naples. Secretary closed in a cold and dark closet
Business

Pd primaries, chaos in Naples. Secretary closed in a cold and dark closet

by admin
Pd primaries, chaos in Naples. Secretary closed in a cold and dark closet

The candidates for the Pd secretariat, from left: Bonaccini, De Micheli, Cuperlo and Schlein

Primaries Pd, the “kidnapping” of the secretary of Gragnano: screams and shoving

The first part of primary of the Democratic Party has officially ended, now the challenge will no longer be four. To contend for armchair of secretary instead of Read there will only be Bonaccini e slimeCuperlo and De Micheli, respectively third and fourth classified, are exited the scene. The direct clash of sunday 26 it will be between the governor of Emilia Romagna and his former deputy. But during the elections in the various sections, not everything went smoothly. In fact, they have registered – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – some tensions in the Neapolitan area with Marco Sarraccinooutgoing provincial secretary and parliamentarian, who found himself “almost kidnapped“. It all started because “a large part of the subscribers had disputed the certification of new members” and their right to vote, “but the commission he said it was fine“. Come on Italy: “Unacceptable that you vote in a space given to the church for use“.

Yelling, jostling, light off and – continues the Fact – the provincial secretary of the Pd of Naples stuck in a room. TO Gragnano it was an afternoon of chaos, that of February 10, during primaries of the Democratic Party. With the outgoing number one of the Neapolitan dem, the deputy Marco Sarracino who paid the price. According to what was reported by a witness to La Repubblica, in the most agitated phases of the ‘confrontation’, “some placed in front of the door. They wanted to close the room with Sarracino inside.” Then “he comes detached the electric current. And turn off the stove near Saracino”. Hence the chaos and moving in parish.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Brunetta is placed at Cnel. He will drive...

Italian fashion is worth 90 billion, but the...

Caleffi: Turnover -3% and Ebitda margin of 10%...

Biden’s speech is both an electoral manifesto and...

Mobility, in Italy in 2022 boom of electric...

Solinas as “the trout”, took his degree in...

Tavares: “Without incentives, electric cars are too expensive”

Fourth session in the red for Piazza Affari...

Euronext aims at Allfunds, active in the distribution...

In 2023 the PDO economy will be worth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy