Primaries Pd, the “kidnapping” of the secretary of Gragnano: screams and shoving

The first part of primary of the Democratic Party has officially ended, now the challenge will no longer be four. To contend for armchair of secretary instead of Read there will only be Bonaccini e slimeCuperlo and De Micheli, respectively third and fourth classified, are exited the scene. The direct clash of sunday 26 it will be between the governor of Emilia Romagna and his former deputy. But during the elections in the various sections, not everything went smoothly. In fact, they have registered – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – some tensions in the Neapolitan area with Marco Sarraccinooutgoing provincial secretary and parliamentarian, who found himself “almost kidnapped“. It all started because “a large part of the subscribers had disputed the certification of new members” and their right to vote, “but the commission he said it was fine“. Come on Italy: “Unacceptable that you vote in a space given to the church for use“.

Yelling, jostling, light off and – continues the Fact – the provincial secretary of the Pd of Naples stuck in a room. TO Gragnano it was an afternoon of chaos, that of February 10, during primaries of the Democratic Party. With the outgoing number one of the Neapolitan dem, the deputy Marco Sarracino who paid the price. According to what was reported by a witness to La Repubblica, in the most agitated phases of the ‘confrontation’, “some placed in front of the door. They wanted to close the room with Sarracino inside.” Then “he comes detached the electric current. And turn off the stove near Saracino”. Hence the chaos and moving in parish.

