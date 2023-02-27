Pd primaries, I count it live



PD primary, Elly Schlein won

“We feel the responsibility to make ourselves available to help Elly and the entire Democratic Party community. We feel part of this community. If I had won, I would have asked Elly to give me a hand. Elly prevailed and without asking anything for me I said I’d help right away.” Stefano Bonaccini said this when he arrived at the Casa del Popolo in Casalecchio di Reno, in the Bolognese area, commenting on Elly Schlein’s victory in the Pd primaries.

Primaries PD, Silvia Roggiani: Schlein ahead with 53%

With 80% of the votes counted, Elly Schlein is in the lead with 53% of the preferences. Silvia Roggiani communicates it from the Nazarene

PD primaries: Schlein ahead by 4 points in the middle

When about 500,000 ballots have been written, at the half-counting halfway point, Elly Schlein would be ahead by 4 percentage points. This is what is learned from sources of both committees.

Pd: Youtrend, out of 200 thousand votes Schlein at 52.2% and Bonaccini at 47.8%

“Pd primaries, partial national results (202,864 votes). Schlein 52.2% (105,593 votes). Bonaccini 47.8% (96,880 votes). These are partial figures, it is neither an estimate nor a projection. 43% of the votes so far come from the South”. So Youtrend on twitter.

The Third Pole is already winking at the reformists of the Democratic Party:

“I think many things will change in Italian politics from tomorrow. A very interesting season is opening for the reformists”. The deputy of IV Maria Elena Boschi writes it on Twitter

Pd: Schlein motion, “Palermo and Florence won”

According to YouTrend, Elly Schlein leads by 53%, with a fifth of the votes counted

Pd: Bonaccini still absent from his committee, empty seats and waiting

Two hours after the closing of the polls in the Pd primaries in Casalecchio di Reno, just outside Bologna, the headquarters of the committee in support of Stefano Bonaccini, the air you breathe is one of expectation. The numerous chairs positioned in front of the stage remain empty and no one, except for the few words spoken by the mayor of Florence Dario Nardella, has put his face in it so far. Bonaccini remains at his home in Campogalliano, in the province of Modena, about half an hour’s drive from the Casa dei Popoli where his committee is located.

Pd: check votes and fingers crossed at the Schlein Committee, ‘our advantage difficult to fill’

“A lead that is difficult to fill”. This is what is emphasized to the Schlein Committee, where the results of the gazebos continue to arrive. Those responsible for the motion of the dem candidate are checking the votes city by city, but data is now arriving that indicates a constant trend: in Rome, Milan, Naples and Bologna, Schlein won or swept away. So in Liguria and in 14 regions it is ahead.

The calculation being made is that a gap has now been created that is difficult for Bonaccini to recover, even in the event of victory in the South and in regions in the balance.

Pd: Bonaccini unstoppable in Campania

Bonaccini avalanche in the Salerno area, with peaks of 90%. Pd: Schlein committee, ‘we won in Naples and Bologna’

“We won in Napooi and Bologna”. They told the Schlein committee.

Pd: Schlein committee sources, ahead in 14 regions

According to sources from Elly Schlein’s committee, the latter would be ahead of Stefano Bonaccini in 14 regions. However, these are unofficial data, pending the definitive ones that will be issued by the Democratic Party.

Pd, YouTrend: Schlein in testa al nord

Lorenzo Pregliasco of YouTrend, live on La7, explains that Elly Schlein is clearly in the lead in the north, but there is still a lack of data from the south, where Bonaccini enjoys much approval. For this reason, the result remains in the balance, with the prospect of a geographical split.

Pd: closed mouths in the Bonaccini Committee awaiting the results

The enthusiasm with which Elly Schlein was welcomed to her committee in Rome is counterbalanced by the sad atmosphere in Stefano Bonaccini’s headquarters in Casalecchio di Reno, in the Bolognese area. In the People’s House there are many silences. The politicians present fell silent. Dario Nardella spoke of “an open match” and a long wait to know the name of the winner of the primaries. The feeling is that for Bonaccini the first data fell short of expectations. The president of Emilia Romagna hasn’t arrived yet.

Pd: Schlein arrived at the committee, enthusiasm for first data

Elly Schlein has arrived at the headquarters of her committee in Rome. The candidate for the secretariat of the Democratic Party was greeted by the enthusiastic shouts of her collaborators, after the arrival of the first data from the primaries, which see her having the advantage in the big cities.

The ex-secretary of the Democratic Party and ex-governor of Lazio, Nicola Zingaretti, has also arrived at Elly Schlein’s headquarters. For now there is an atmosphere of great optimism, after the first data filtered in the big cities, which see Schlein in the lead.

Pd: Nardella, good turnout; party more alive than ever

This political day “is a great celebration of democracy and a great moment of democratic participation. The first certainly positive fact to underline is the turnout which exceeded one million voters throughout Italy. It is an extremely positive fact that makes us understand that the Democratic Party is more alive than ever, contrary to many readings that have been given since the defeat. This figure rewards our voters, volunteers and members”. The mayor of Florence Dario Nardella, who arrived in the Bonaccini committee in the Bolognese area, expresses satisfaction with the turnout in the Pd primaries.

Pd primaries, the advances of Affaritaliani.it

The people of Democratic party he is going to the 5,500-seat gazebo to choose the new secretary until 8 pm today, Sunday 26 February. The challenge, as you know, is between Stefano Bonaccini and Elly Schlein. The estimated turnout at the polling stations is around one million voters, or eight times the number of members. But the sudden return of winter with bad weather, cold and in some cases even snow could hinder participation in the vote.

According to the sentiments that reign within the Democratic Party (collected by Affaritaliani.it), however considering a share of the risk of “pollution” of the vote by non-PD voters, the Governor of Emilia Romagna Bonaccini should prevail with about 60% of the votes over his former vice president Schlein. And even the possible lower turnout due to bad weather could benefit Bonaccini himself.

If the predictions were respected, the twists can never be ruled out, many big Dems would be defeated. With Schlein there is the dem left made up of Goffredo Bettini, Andrea Orlando and Nicola Zingaretti, but also Dario Franceschini. The leader of Areadem had long ago announced his preference for Schlein. More recently was the endorsement of Nicola Zingaretti. In recent days, Andrea Orlando has also sided with Schlein.

Even the head of Local Authorities of the Democratic Party, Francesco Boccia, sided with Schlein for whose motion he is also responsible for political relations. The other members of the current dem secretariat aligned with Schlein are the deputy secretary, Peppe Provenzano, the deputies Chiara Braga and Chiara Gribaudo (coming from Orfini’s lines), Susanna Cenni, Antonio Misiani, Anna Rossomando and Stefano Vaccari.

On the other hand, the three group leaders of the House, Senate and European Parliament won with Bonaccini: Debora Serracchiani, Simona Malpezzi and Brando Benifei. Equal account in the distribution of deputy secretaries: Irene Tinagli, number two at the Nazarene, claims the Governor. And if the leader of Areadem, Dario Franceschini, is with Schlein the other name of weight of the current, Piero Fassino, is in the field with Bonaccini who also benefits from the support of the current of Base Riformista, led by the former defense minister and president of Copasir Lorenzo Guerini around which several elected representatives gather in parliament, including two members of the current dem secretariat: Enrico Borghi and Sandra Zampa.

Even the Senator from Latvia Marco Meloni, who is the coordinator of the secretariat, is in the field with Bonaccini, while the secretary in office, Enrico Letta, has not expressed preferences, consistent with his role as guarantor of the congress. The bulk of Bonaccini’s supporters, however, are the mayors and dem administrators. There is Dario Nardella, mayor of Florence since 2014. There is Matthew Riccimayor of Pesaro from the same year and coordinator of the mayors Pd.

Above all there are the governors of Campania and Puglia, Vincenzo De Luca and Michele Emiliano. Finally, the fourth place in the club congresses was added to these, Paola De Micheli, who announced her approval of Bonaccini. Who does not support any candidate is Gianni Cuperlo, former president of the party who finished third with about eight percent of the votes in the circles which earned him 16 elected in the assembly.

Subscribe to the newsletter

