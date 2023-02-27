Pd primaries, Schlein wins. From Meloni to Conte, from Boschi to Nardella: the reactions

The first to congratulate Elly Schlein, a few minutes after the proclamation of victory in the race for the secretariat of Pd, it’s Maria Elena Boschi. Which, however, in doing so somehow betrays the intentions of the Third Pole: coagulate the moderates, given the possible “left” turn of the Democratic Party. “I think many things will change in Italian politics starting tomorrow. A very interesting season is opening for reformists” writes the deputy of Italia Viva on Twitter.

Pd primaries, Conte: “Voters are asking for change”

Also the leader of the 5 Star Movement Giuseppe Conte makes it clear that something is about to change: the left turn opens the return to the “grand alliance” between the Dems and the M5S. “Best wishes to you Elly Schlein. Pd voters have asked for a change with respect to those who traded the measures of the Conte 2 on work, the environment, poverty, support for businesses and the middle class with an empty agenda Draghi. On these issues we have already had clear projects for some time”. The president of the M5s Giuseppe Conte wrote on Twitter.

Meloni: “Congratulations to Schlein, I hope the left looks ahead”

“Congratulations to Elly Schlein and congratulations to the Democratic Party for the mobilization of its voters in the congress. I hope that the election of a young woman to lead the Nazarene can help the left look forward and not backwards”. Thus the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni.

