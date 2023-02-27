A right-wing militant has voted five times in different Pd seats

Among the right-wing militants there is a video that would testify to the poor validity of the Pd primaries won by Elly Schlein. A right-wing militant, with his face covered by a mask, would have voted five times in different seats of the Democratic Party, always for Schlein (but the preference is not seen).

It happened in Brescia and the operation was organized by the boys of “Brescia ei bresciani” close to Il Talibano, a network which is a sort of right-wing think tank notoriously close to the Brothers of Italy.

The person seen in the video (but whose face is covered, a detail that should be emphasized) would have voted five times for Elly Schlein because – at least according to sources from The Taliban – the more the Democratic Party moves to the left, the more the Center-right he will continue to win elections and govern. A political provocation, on which we will let the images speak for themselves:

WATCH THE VIDEO

Subscribe to the newsletter

