Home Business Pd primary, right-wing militant votes 5 times in different polling stations. Shock videos
Business

Pd primary, right-wing militant votes 5 times in different polling stations. Shock videos

by admin
Pd primary, right-wing militant votes 5 times in different polling stations. Shock videos

A right-wing militant has voted five times in different Pd seats

Among the right-wing militants there is a video that would testify to the poor validity of the Pd primaries won by Elly Schlein. A right-wing militant, with his face covered by a mask, would have voted five times in different seats of the Democratic Party, always for Schlein (but the preference is not seen).

It happened in Brescia and the operation was organized by the boys of “Brescia ei bresciani” close to Il Talibano, a network which is a sort of right-wing think tank notoriously close to the Brothers of Italy.

The person seen in the video (but whose face is covered, a detail that should be emphasized) would have voted five times for Elly Schlein because – at least according to sources from The Taliban – the more the Democratic Party moves to the left, the more the Center-right he will continue to win elections and govern. A political provocation, on which we will let the images speak for themselves:

WATCH THE VIDEO

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Meloni tightens the times on Pnrr-Repower EU: update by 30/04

You may also like

New Pd with Elly Schlein, Serracchiani: “Ready to...

Anima acquires 80% of Castello SGR. Deal increases...

How to manage pricing and revenues with inflation

Migrants, if Europe does not regulate the flows,...

Pd, a big goes away. Schlein effect. Others...

UniCredit could create a JV with Nexi or...

U.S. stocks close: Musk regains the throne of...

ECB and rates, Christine Lagarde increases the dose

Travels, over 90,000 flights cancelled: war and record...

Letta gives a pomegranate to Schlein: handover in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy