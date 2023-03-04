Face to face in Bologna

This afternoon at Bologna the newly elected secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein and her challenger in the primaries, the president of Emilia Romagna Stefano Bonaccinimet for the first face-to-face after the primary derby played at the gazebos.

The meeting between Stefano Bonaccini and Elly Schlein in the headquarters of the Bologna Pd in ​​via Andreini began at 16.15. The first to arrive was the governor, while after a few minutes it was the turn of the new secretary, greeted by a hug from the number one of the provincial Democratic Party, Federica Mazzoni. Also waiting for Bonaccini and Schlein was the regional secretary Luigi Tosiani.

After the victory of Schlein, who overturned the votes of the circles by beating Bonaccini with 53.8% of the votes, the two challengers had the first comparison also on the organization of the Democratic Party.

For his part, the president of Emilia Romagna, after the peace meeting with the mayor of Bologna Matteo Lepore, renewed “the willingness to lend a hand” in an interview with Corriere. “Let’s not talk about positions now, because the theme is not Stefano Bonaccini, but to unite and strengthen the Democratic Party. And I think it’s up to Elly to point out how we can help her.”

