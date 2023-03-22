Pd, Nardella and the daubers of Florence: mayor displaced by Elly Schlein

You you you you you you. Nardella doesn’t answer. She didn’t expect it. Yesterday’s outing of his party secretary, Elly Schlein, in the Rai 2 broadcast, “Tonight is Cattelan”, took him by surprise.

“I think beyond the method chosen, which I can not share we must not make the mistake of looking too much at the finger and not at the moon. They’re just asking to listen to the science.” the head of the Democratic Party declared serenely.

A cold shower for Nardella all sweaty scrubbing the brush up and down the walls of Palazzo Vecchio, stained by the smearing “ecologists”. He feels betrayed. He expected a sharp sentence.

The mayor of Florence, who coordinated Stefano Bonaccini’s motion in the primaries, rival of Elly Schlein, it’s taking its time. He doesn’t know how to get out of it. So much not to answer the various calls made this morning by Affaritaliani.it, with which the Mayor has a friendly relationship that has lasted for years.

All of Italy, from right to left, smiled on Friday for that video that immediately went viral on social media. The empathy for the mayor was triggered immediately. Like the appreciation for that desperate run and that peremptory “what the fuck are you doing?”to the young man with the fire extinguisher in his hand.

But now, with a party secretary who instead of defending you assumes an understanding posture for those who have damaged you (perhaps irreversibly) the walls of that historic building with over half a century of life, it’s eating you up a lot. Except that he has to say something. A direct or indirect reply must do it. He can’t escape. “What am I making up now?”, Nardella must be thinking. “Do I disavow you? Glisso? I ignore it?”. Ah know.

Florence, mayor Nardella’s shot to block “Last generation” activists

Subscribe to the newsletter

