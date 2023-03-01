Elly Schlein, iThe plan of the new Pd secretary. A long-term project

“Slow and steady wins the race”, reads one of the most famous and popular British proverbs. Which, in Italian, could be translated (not literally) into “who goes slowly goes healthy and goes far”. And this is precisely the strategy of the alliances of Elly Schlein, secretary of the Democratic party. His very long-term project, in view of the Policies, is to bring everyone together, from the 5 Star Movement to the Third Pole via the Sinistra Italiana-Verdi bicycle.

It is clear that today it really seems like a mission impossible, but in politics the word “never” does not exist. On the other hand, we have seen the Lega govern with the 5 Stars, then the grillini with the Pd (after years of mutual accusations) and then even with Mario Draghi. For more than a year, the Northern League and Roberto Speranza’s left sat together on the Council of Ministers. So never say never. Schlein’s goal, Dem sources explain, is the next European elections in 2024.

In that case we will vote with the proportional and there will be no covenants. All against all and each for himself. The plan of the new secretary is to go back slowly (and there is already the first survey that signals the overtaking of the pentastellati) to arrive in the late spring of next year to compete with FdI for primacy as the first political force in the country. It is obvious that today the Pd is weak. The Third Pole at 10% or almost makes the “cockerel”, as well as Giuseppe Conte at 18.

But, reasons a loyalist of the Dem primary winner, “if we reach 25%, the 5 Stars drop to 10 and the Third Pole to 6-7, at which point everything changesFrom that point, from the data of the Europeans, numbers in hand, Schlein wants to start to convince everyone to stay together. The M5S would have little room for maneuver and in any case it is already close enough to the new secretary, as are the Fratoianni-Bonelli duo .

The crux is the Third Pole: if the new party that Carlo Calenda and Matteo Renzi are about to form falls back and remains just over 5% at that point – thinks the new Dem leadership – nothing else will be able to do but take note of the situation and the fact that there is no space in the center and that a great alliance is needed to try and beat the centre-right. Calenda and Renzi will thus be able to align with the moderate minority of the Democratic Party but still somehow be part of Schlein’s project. At least that’s the plan, we’ll see if it works. But it takes time. Indeed, “slow and steady wins the race”.

