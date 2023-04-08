Schlein announces the new dem secretariat and reveals to followers: “They have been complicated months”- VIDEO

The message of Elly Schlein released on Instagram on the sidelines of the presentation of the new secretariat dem: “I’m leaving too, happy Easter everyone. I’m from complicated months both professionally and for private life. We did three electoral campaigns in a row, having finished the construction work of the secretariat, I’ll take it too a few days to rest. I haven’t stopped since February 26, I’m starting to feel the effects, I’m taking a break to disconnect, rest and get back to doing all the enormous work that awaits us”.

