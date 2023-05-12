Home » Pd, Schlein: “Reforms? We will build the barricades. Without us, Meloni has no numbers”
Pd, Schlein: "Reforms? We will build the barricades. Without us, Meloni has no numbers"

by admin
Pd, Schlein: “Reforms? We will build the barricades. Without us, Meloni has no numbers”

Pd, Elly Schlein warns Meloni: “Barricades”. La7 stopframe photo

Pd, Schlein: “We want to understand if Meloni is looking for a real dialogue or not”

Elly slime he raises his voice with the premier Melons. “We’ll do the barricades – thunders the Pd secretary in Piazza Pulita on La7 – if the government does not put it aside unwelcome initiatives to the Pd as the autonomy reform differentiated. We will see how to react whenever necessary, we have already asked them since yesterday what they want to do. These are the conditions on the reforms: if it is a real dialogue and if it holds together a moratorium on autonomy. On the differentiated autonomy of Calderoli let’s make barricades”. Schlein is sure that the majority does not have enough numbers to approve the changes to the Constitution without having to resort to the referendumdespite the growing belief that the side of Matthew Renzi can avoid the polls.

I would suggest doing the math better – says Schlein – I have heard an opposition to the direct election not only from us, but also from other forces of opposition. I find it difficult to get to that point. We are a reformist party and innovator, we didn’t just say no, we made our own proposals on representation and stability”. Another support for the government could also come from M5s of Joseph Conte. Scenario in which Schlein is skeptical: “I haven’t seen a side attitude. There have been occasions in which Pd e M5s have not agreed, but I have not seen one overall strategy shore”.

