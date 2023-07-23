Home » Pd, Schlein risks split before the Europeans. The names of those who leave
Business

Pd, Schlein risks split before the Europeans. The names of those who leave

by admin
Pd, Schlein risks split before the Europeans. The names of those who leave

Pd, secretary under accusation. The backstory

Stefano Bonaccini in Cesena he launched “Energia Popolare”, his current in the Democratic Party, which also saw the return of Romano Prodi. The former prime minister then lambasted the Dems for the mistakes they have made in recent years. But what happened yesterday in Cesena is a hard blow for the secretary Elly Schlein.

The “danger” does not come from the Governor of Emilia Romagna, with whom a sort of truce has been signed at least until the Europeans (probably Bonaccini leader in the North-East constituency), but by the real current of Catholics of the Democratic Party led by Lorenzo Guerini, Graziano Delrio, Pierluigi Castagnetti and which also includes the former mayor of Turin Piero Fassino.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Prometeia cuts growth estimates: in 2023 Italy's GDP to 0.1%

You may also like

Jinan City Unveils 14 Measures to Boost Service...

Golem.de: IT news for professionals

The EU gives the go-ahead to France and...

The role of public procurement for climate neutrality...

Margot Robbie, doll’s foot. Fetishists from all over...

CBEX Plans to Implement Regulations for Supervision of...

300 Years of Adam Smith and the Invisible...

The Ever-Increasing Depreciation: Cuban Peso Continues to Plummet...

How did the last generation get onto the...

Pnrr, energy communities, end of protection. Lubrani (Axpo):...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy