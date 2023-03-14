Matteo Renzi did not have the courage to re-found the Democratic Party while Elly Schlein wants to start a new story: ANALYSIS

With the coronation of Elly Schleinthe new Pdsorry: he PdEthe Party of Elly, took off. And the route seems to be very clear: the party is mine and I manage it myself! A clear message above all for those who, as bosses or, more elegantly as bosses of the current, first made papers for his election and then, all of a sudden, saw themselves dismissed and, outrage after outrage, even renegades: “We have some evils to eradicate, we no longer want to see bosses and various caciques”.

Words of stone thrown in every direction to underline how the music has changed. Now she’s here, period! And everyone, starting from the “mammasantissima” of the cards, will have to deal with the new Nazarene, with a leadership that has “used” the currents but does not intend to be “subservient” to them. A very clear political program: cancel the PD to found the PdE! Uproot, instead of scrapping? Nope! What was useful until yesterday is scrapped and today it is outdated by the times. While we eradicate a reality that brings, par excellence, damage. A weed is uprooted; what is considered – in any case – an evil.

Here is the profound difference that words highlight in all their power. There is more. While Matthew Renzi he had made the scrapping of the “leaders” a cornerstone of his own political rise and his electoral campaign against the challenger in the primaries Pierluigi Bersani, Elly Schlein did not disdain the support of some recognized and historic currents to get elected and then turn her back on them.

Two styles that plastically represent two alternative political cultures. The one brazenly and loyally against which it cost to Matthew Renzi and to his Government, after 40% of the 2017 European elections, an abysmal isolation, the other characterized by so much good manners: the appeal to unity is a good visiting card for the outside, but – on the inside – animatedif the words still make sense, by a latent purifying and stained will (who knows if irreparably) from a grave original sin.

In the Democratic Party, anyone who touches the currents risks being electrocuted! To this inevitable fate there is only one alternative: get rid of the PD and start a new story on the left. What Matteo Renzi didn’t have the courage to do and what actually seems to be the political objective of Elly Schlein and his PdE.

