Pd, shock split. Guerini ready to leave. A third of the party away

Guerini towards the centre: objective in view of the European elections to rebuild a moderate pole with the quarrelsome Calenda and Renzi

It won’t happen tomorrow. Nor the day after tomorrow. But, without a sharp change of course, it will happen. We are talking about the possible, sensational, exit of Lorenzo Guerini from the Democratic Party. Those who have spoken to him in recent days have found him decidedly unhappy with the secretary’s political, as well as organizational, decisions Elly Schlein, which would have contributed to the electoral defeat in the municipal elections and in the ballots. Guerini, president of Copasir and former defense minister, is a real big name in the Democratic Party.

So far there have been important farewells, such as that of Enrico Borgo, but if the former head of the defense ministry were to leave “it would be a real earthquake”, confides a qualified Dem source. I mean all Reformist base, or a third of the party, both in terms of members and in terms of parliamentary groups. Schlein is accused of being too focused on civil rights and of having an ambiguous attitude towards the war in Ukraine.

If there should be accelerations and strains on rights, very delicate issues for the Catholics of the Democratic Party (see the exit of Beppe Fioroni), and words “too pacifist” on Ukraine, thus winking at the 5 Star Movement and to Giuseppe Conte on sending arms to Kiev, the break could really be made. That would not be a single exit but a real split of a third of the party. Direction to the center, trying to rebuild a moderate pole with the quarrelsome (now a little less) in view of the European elections Charles Calenda e Matthew Renziwith the contribution of Letizia Moratti. Ultimately, according to Dem sources, the farewell of Guerini and Base Riformista is not certain but it is by no means excluded. It will depend on the choices of the secretariat in the coming weeks.

