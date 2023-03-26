De Simone returned to the Democratic Party in December to support Elly Schlein’s candidacy for the national secretariat. Her last card dated back to 2017

Titti De Simone is the new president of the Democratic Party in Puglia. And he immediately sends out a relevant political signal at a national level: “Invest in the alliance with the 5 Stars. Write the new Spring”.

Political adviser to Governor Michele Emiliano and member of the national leadership, she was unanimously elected. “This is a new phase of change with choices that have a unitary dimension”

De Simone returned to the Democratic Party in December to support Elly Schlein’s candidacy for the national secretariat. Her last card dated back to 2017, with the departure from a party in which he no longer recognized himself, far from the values ​​of the left. De Simone, political adviser to Michele Emiliano, and member of the national leadership, was unanimously elected president of the Bari Democratic Party.

WHO IS TITTI DE SIMONE

Caterina De Simone known as Titti was born in Palermo on February 15, 1970.

Subscribe to the newsletter

