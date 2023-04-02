Home Business Pd, substantial “sweet” for Bonaccini in the secretariat. The names and roles
Pd, substantial “sweet” for Bonaccini in the secretariat. The names and roles

Pd, substantial “sweet” for Bonaccini in the secretariat. The names and roles

Pd, Schlein revolution: Alfieri responsible for foreign affairs and Baruffi production activities as a “thank you” to Bonaccini

Elly Schlein won the first internal challenge. He wanted and imposed two loyal group leaders in the House and in the Senate, Clare Braga in Montecitorio and Francesco Boccia at Palazzo Madama. But, at least at the moment, there doesn’t seem to be any split in sight. His rival will have a substantial “sop”. Stefano Bonaccini – assure sources of Base Riformista, the internal minority that lost the primaries – in fact, it will not remain empty-handed.

For the Governor of Emilia Romagna there will be two key roles in the next secretariat of the Democratic Party. According to what appears to Affaritaliani.itthe delegation of foreign affairs manager of the party – fundamental given the war in Ukraine and the firm point to keep on sending weapons to Ukraine in order not to give in to the pentastellate sirens – will be entrusted to Alexander Alfieri, 51-year-old senator from Varese and very active on international issues and also a great expert on immigration. A figure who has been at Bonaccini’s side from the beginning.

