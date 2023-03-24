Home Business Pd, surrogacy money breaks out. Schlein in favor but is in the minority
Pd, surrogacy money breaks out. Schlein in favor but is in the minority

Pd, clash over the rented uterus. Schlein and Bonaccini, opposing ideas

On the topic of surrogacy it’s a clash, not just between majority e oppositionbut also within individual parties. Above all, it exploded grana inside the Pdafter the proposal of Fdi to extend the crime also abroad. In fact, in a public debate on February 20 – we read in La Verità – the new secretary Elly slime she told herself conducive to practice, but the positions on the issue within the dem are very split. The proposition “technically doesn’t stand. You can’t tell it’s a universal crime, you must take into account that there are also European countries where it is legal. How do you establish that parents should be arrested the moment they set foot in Italy?”, observes the group leader Debora Serracchiani. “We – he clarifies – have one oppositional position” to surrogacy but “this retributive wrath is terrible like the non-transcription of the children who already exist. If they want to make people invisible to solve problems, it is unacceptable for us”. The president of the Pd Stefano also underlined his clear opposition against the rented uterus Bonaccini.

A problem for slime. The actual exam will only start there next week but there is already a clash over the FdI bill that introduces the “universal” prosecution of the crime of surrogacy. A prohibited practice in Italia and punished with imprisonment of up to three months to two years and fines ranging from 600,000 to one million euros. The text, made up of a single article and combined with another proposal from the League, was illustrated in justice commission of the Chamber by the rapporteur Carolina Varchi and goes to amend article 12 of law 40 of 2004, adding to paragraph 6: “The penalties established by this paragraph are applied even if the deed is committed abroad“.

