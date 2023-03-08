Home Business Pd, that’s why the election of outsider Elly Schlein will be Conte’s downfall
Pd, that’s why the election of outsider Elly Schlein will be Conte’s downfall

Pd, Elly Schlein’s election is a catastrophe for Giuseppe Conte’s ambitions. Analyses

Victory in the primaries of the Democratic Party by Elly Schlein is a disaster for Giuseppe Conte and the Five Stars. We have repeatedly spoken of the former prime minister’s project to infiltrate the Democratic Party and conquer it from within: a maneuver of pure political speculation that reveals all the transformism populist parties are capable of.

Conteas known, began as “people’s advocate” in the so-called yellow-green governmenta right-wing government, which didn’t worry much Beppe Grillo and company who moved with the well-known ruthlessness that distinguishes them. One of the first targets were the migrants eh security decrees promulgated just with Contenot to mention the management of the Covid which sees the former premier under investigation by the prosecutor of Bergamo for the crime of culpable epidemic. Then we know the political dance he did when he became Prime Minister again in Yellow-Red government and then finally dropping Mario Draghi after having recycled himself as an opposition “red pasionario”.

