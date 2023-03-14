Pd, Schlein and the club bosses still in command. The “new” Management

Elly slime she had been clear in hers inauguration speech like New secretary of the Pd: it just is caciques e capibastone. It really seemed that the new number one of the dem wanted to give a signal Of discontinuity with the past, but then when the by name for the Direction – we read in the Corriere della Sera – it turns out that Nothing it actually was modified in fact. It is reasonable to expect there, where ears are ringing, one raising of shields, or heads covered in ash, stampedes. And instead, nah. In the Democratic Party yes whistlethe cacique is always someone else, maybe some fixer in the territories, “despicable yes, but there we will hold off“. And so the caciques leave through the door of the Democratic Party and come back through the window. In Direction the lion’s share goes to Dario Franceschiniwhich he does not appear to have dissolved AreaDem and take home between seventeen eh twenty components.

He, Dario – continues the Corriere – is a member by right, his wife Michela In bias it was voted on instead. To manage the match Marina Happy, and for her the adjectives abound: “Very good, very careful, a real killer”. Dems is Andrea’s Current Orlandoa little crumbled, with him still collecting seven or eight names, the diaspora of Giuseppe Provenzano he wins three or four. But also Nicole Zingaretti he defends between twelve and fifteen allies, mostly from the Roman and Lazio redoubt, however more numerous than when he was secretary. The area that is somehow inspired by Enrico Read it has between twelve and fourteen representatives. Piero Fassino enters as former secretary, David Ermini comes directly from the CSM. A more than happy Goffredo also enters BettiniLaura Boldrini e Susanna Camusso.

