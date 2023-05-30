Home » Pd, the discontent of the minority is growing. After the beating, Schlein is in the crosshairs
Business

Pd, the discontent of the minority is growing. After the beating, Schlein is in the crosshairs

by admin
Pd, the discontent of the minority is growing. After the beating, Schlein is in the crosshairs

Pd, the trial of the secretary Schlein starts

“So we’re not going anywhere.” Within the moderates of the Pdwith the microphone strictly off, there was no shortage of criticism of the secretary Elly Schlein for the electoral disaster on Sunday and Monday. Schlein – reason in Base Riformista sources close to Lorenzo Guerini, president of Copasir and former defense minister – has not been able to build a credible alternative to the centre-right. Patchy alliances, no clear lines and no strong opposition on key issues. “The secretary appears too busy with civil rights, which are fine, but we need to talk to the country“, reflect from the Dem minority.

And then, on the subject of alliances, absolutely nothing has changed compared to Enrico Letta’s time. In some cities Pd alone, in others with i 5 digit and in others with the former Third Pole. The words of the new mayor of Vicenza are emblematic, the only city conquered by the Pd, who asked the secretary not to come and campaign. In short, disappointment is mounting within the party also because – the sources always explain – Schlein is not inclined to internal dialogue and would listen only to his loyalists.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  The service reform of the whole life cycle of small and micro market entities in Haining City realizes the supply of diversified value-added services

You may also like

Queen, catalog rights on sale for 1.1bn. Universal...

The exchange rate of offshore RMB against the...

S&P Case-Shiller: Declining home prices may be over

Stock market podcast: Pfizer, Merck, Daiichi Sankyo –...

Flood in Romagna, the damage affects 20% of...

Collective bargaining: railway union rejects offer – group...

Festival of Economics in Turin, the program and...

Politics – Traffic light coalition doubts Hungary’s suitability...

“Gas is needed. Focus on low incomes”

Inheritance: simply disinherit children? You should avoid this...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy