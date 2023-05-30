Pd, the discontent of the minority is growing. After the beating, Schlein is in the crosshairs

Pd, the trial of the secretary Schlein starts

“So we’re not going anywhere.” Within the moderates of the Pdwith the microphone strictly off, there was no shortage of criticism of the secretary Elly Schlein for the electoral disaster on Sunday and Monday. Schlein – reason in Base Riformista sources close to Lorenzo Guerini, president of Copasir and former defense minister – has not been able to build a credible alternative to the centre-right. Patchy alliances, no clear lines and no strong opposition on key issues. “The secretary appears too busy with civil rights, which are fine, but we need to talk to the country“, reflect from the Dem minority.

And then, on the subject of alliances, absolutely nothing has changed compared to Enrico Letta’s time. In some cities Pd alone, in others with i 5 digit and in others with the former Third Pole. The words of the new mayor of Vicenza are emblematic, the only city conquered by the Pd, who asked the secretary not to come and campaign. In short, disappointment is mounting within the party also because – the sources always explain – Schlein is not inclined to internal dialogue and would listen only to his loyalists.

