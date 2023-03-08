Bonaccini president, two deputy secretaries (one deputy). Group leader node. Inside Pd

It’s practically done. At next Sunday’s assembly of the Democratic Party which he will officially crown Elly Schlein segretaria, after the victory of the primaries, Stefano Bonaccini, his challenger, will be appointed president of the party. As he wrote Affaritaliani.it the hypothesis of the mayor of Florence Dario Nardella was also circulating, but – according to ad Affaritaliani.it – in the end, to keep the Democratic Party united, Schlein would have decided to opt directly for the president of the Emilia Romagna Region and not for one of his supporters.

The team, again according to the indiscretions collected, will be completed with two deputy secretaries. One, vicarious and therefore more important, it should be Clare Gribaudo. It should be remembered that when Matteo Orfini, the manager of the Young Turks, sided with Bonaccini, Gribaudo decided to change the scene. The Pd deputy, 41 years old from Borgo San Dalmazzo (Cuneo) in her third legislature, has turned her back on her current to marry Schlein’s run-up. The new secretary of the Democrats has entrusted the Piedmontese parliamentarian with the task of coordinating the committees created to support her candidacy when it seemed like a bet or little more.

The second deputy secretary, not vicar and therefore less important than Gribaudo, should be Marco Furfaro, a former Sel who later joined the Democratic Party and a man very close to the former Governor of Lazio Nicola Zingaretti (another loyalist of the new secretary). Then there is the parent node. The impression is that one of the two outgoing players will probably be saved Deborah Serracchiani (Chamber), also to please the reformists Dem, while instead of Simona Malpezzi (Senate) is always there Francesco Boccia in pole position, followed by Antonio Missionary (both Schleinian).

Question mark (and grain) on the head of delegation to the European Parliament. Brandon Benifei he was a loyal follower of Bonaccini and the secretary would like to replace him. The ideal man would have been Pierfrancesco Majorino, but after the Regionals in Lombardy he moved to Milan to oppose Attilio Fontana. The name of the former mayor of Milan Giuliano Pisapia appears, a hypothesis perhaps suggestive but not impossible.

Subscribe to the newsletter

