Agreement in the Democratic Party: Schlein proposes Bonaccini as president

Elly Schlein will propose the name of Stefano Bonaccini as the next president of the Democratic Party at the meeting on Sunday in Rome. It is the tipping point reached between the dem secretary and the president of Emilia-Romagna at the end of the videoconference interview held yesterday. More than two hours of “positive confrontation carried out in an atmosphere of full collaboration”, it is underlined. A choice that sheds light on the “unitary management” formula that both challengers in the primaries invoked even before the end of the congress.

The dem leader got in touch with the governor late yesterday afternoon, immediately after the funeral of Bruno Astorre, to whom Elly Schlein participated in the midst of a crowd of about a thousand people who arrived in Colonna, a municipality in the Castelli Romani, to greet the senator dem. On the other hand, the secretary had been clear that there would be “a role” for Bonaccini, adding that it would be “a leading political role. I made him a proposal of maximum agreement and in the interest of the party “. Words that represent a confirmation of the analysis of parliamentarians close to the president of Emilia-Romagna: “If you want to do something orderly, the best solution is that of the presidency of Bonaccini”. The reasoning is that a position of weight in the dem secretariat, such as that of deputy secretary initially hypothesized for Bonaccini, would have been an obstacle both for Schlein, who would have been forced to agree every step with her second, as for Bonaccini. “It is unlikely that Stefano will agree to be deputy for something”, observed a leading dem exponent before the deal was closed.

But it’s not just a matter of pride: with a weighty position in the dem executive, Bonaccini would have found his hands tied in expressing his own position on those issues that could have seen him not in line with the secretary and with the majority of the party. So the presidency is better. A prestigious and operational office, but which also leaves room for organizing political proposals. Furthermore, that of the presidency for the governor is the solution that has been advocated for a few hours even by important names among those who have helped to give birth to the Democratic Party, according to what dem parliamentary sources report.

Among those who supported Bonaccini at the congress, however, there are those who turn up their noses at the solution found. The reasoning is that the office of president a Bonaccini, in fact, could close the way to any possibility of entering the secretariat and truly influencing the management of the Democratic Party. Better, is the reasoning that is made, to try to have roles in the dem executive rather than accepting a single position, albeit a weighty one. And, why not, try to get the presidency of a parliamentary group as well. Also because it seems that the secretary has no intention of deviating from the indicated path, “unity, but in the clarity of the political line”. And, therefore, on the secretariat she will choose the profiles she deems most suitable for each delegation, so “from returning a precise political connotation to the Democratic Party”.

The same is true for group leaders. Both Debora Serracchiani and Simona Malpezzi are leaders esteemed by Schlein, but the dem leader also knows that she does not enjoy the same majority in parliament that she can count on in statutory bodies. And Schlein intends to build all or almost all of the opposition action to the government of Giorgia Meloni on the work of the parliamentary groups. We had some taste in the week that is about to close, with the hearing of Piantedosi in the Commission, when Schlein and the other oppositions asked for his resignation due to the Cutro disaster, and then in the Chamber, with the harsh reaction of Peppe Provenzano (one of the candidates for the role of group leader in the Chamber) to the minister’s report. Not to mention the defense of the law on imprisoned mothers or the clash with the majority over the election of special judges.

