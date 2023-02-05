Home Business Pd, torpedo Cuperlo: “Behind Schlein and Bonaccini there is the usual establishment”
Business

Pd, torpedo Cuperlo: “Behind Schlein and Bonaccini there is the usual establishment”

by admin
Pd, torpedo Cuperlo: “Behind Schlein and Bonaccini there is the usual establishment”

Cuperlo against rivals for the Pd secretariat: “The usual establishment is behind them”

Stefano Bonaccini “is a friend and I respect him”. But behind the president of Emilia there is the “usual establishment”, as well as behind Schlein. “Me doomed to defeat? Nobut this time the house burns, and there are battles worth fighting,” says Cuperlo again. “Naive, perhaps,” he adds.

In his opinion, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni she is “a better equipped leader than Salvini. But hers is not the right of liberalization, or the Berlusconi one of conflict of interest, or that League of sweatshirts. It is a tough, structured right. It’s not folklore; it is an implant, an ideology. To beat it culturally we will have to mobilize all our resources and do it in society”.

As for the M5s leader, Giuseppe Conte, “seems to want to destroy the Democratic Party. Just like Renzi. I am also in this congress to help prevent it”. And Carlo Calenda is “nice to him. But in the Heart filmed by his grandfather, more than the part of Enrico Bottini, he would have liked that of Franti”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Two new proposals from eToro

You may also like

Webuild accelerates in Australia: acquired the engineering assets...

Ivana Knoll, a killer bikini in Miami for...

Stock exchanges, Wall Street closes the gap with...

Rugby, the Six Nations is worth a turnover...

Resolution 47 of 01/23/2023 – Appointment Director of...

Three certificates to ride the rise

Meloni “feels aversion to Germany”: the words in...

The Tim network down throughout Italy: excluding the...

Pope Francis concludes his visit to South Sudan:...

From Giò Ponti to Fazio, farewell to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy