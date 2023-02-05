Cuperlo against rivals for the Pd secretariat: “The usual establishment is behind them”

Stefano Bonaccini “is a friend and I respect him”. But behind the president of Emilia there is the “usual establishment”, as well as behind Schlein. “Me doomed to defeat? Nobut this time the house burns, and there are battles worth fighting,” says Cuperlo again. “Naive, perhaps,” he adds.

In his opinion, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni she is “a better equipped leader than Salvini. But hers is not the right of liberalization, or the Berlusconi one of conflict of interest, or that League of sweatshirts. It is a tough, structured right. It’s not folklore; it is an implant, an ideology. To beat it culturally we will have to mobilize all our resources and do it in society”.

As for the M5s leader, Giuseppe Conte, “seems to want to destroy the Democratic Party. Just like Renzi. I am also in this congress to help prevent it”. And Carlo Calenda is “nice to him. But in the Heart filmed by his grandfather, more than the part of Enrico Bottini, he would have liked that of Franti”.

