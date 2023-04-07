Alessandra Ghisleri’s poll on the Democratic Party: “Elly Schlein’s confidence index drops by 2.2 points”

The last survey conducted by is worthy of attention Alessandra Ghisleriresearcher of the polling institute Euromedia Researchoostello, on the electorate of Democratic party. Ghisleri analyzed the research during an episode of Coffee Break, the morning talk on La7 dedicated to current affairs and politics. “Among the Italians i civil rights are not priorities, but the price increase, the war and the Pnrr“, this is what emerged from the survey.

According to Ghisleri “we must remember that before the primaries of the Democratic Party, the confidence index of the leader Elly Schlein it was around 21, but then with the result of the primaries it came close to 30%, on 28 February it was 28%, but a month later it is on 26.2” The Schlein has therefore lost 2.2 percentage points. As for the priorities of Pd voters, “civil rights have not emerged. Inflation and rising prices are the fundamental issues”. Furthermore, “nearly one in three voters indicate the guerra, and always one voter out of three – which is the highest transversal data, which looks at all types of voters – indicates the management of Pnrr funds. All these are the topics covered instead with less attention than their constituents would crave.”

