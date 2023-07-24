Pd, Uggetti sticks Schlein in front of Bonaccini: “He never called me”

The showdown between Uggetti and Schlein at the Bonaccini convention

Among the folds of the Democratic Party event organized by Stefano Bonaccini in Cesena, an issue that has never been resolved emerges. That is, that of the conversation between Elly Schlein and Simone Uggetti, former mayor of Lodi for a few days has been definitively acquitted, following the repetition of the appeal process. On June 23, Schlein had declared: “I will hear from Uggetti soon. We will discuss, and with him I will talk about what is the idea of ​​justice that the Democratic Party has in mind”.

In this regard, the Reformist writes: “The Pd secretary makes a commitment to the press, but nothing, then that phone call never took place. These are things that are said, when you don’t know what to say, Elly must have thought, after all I was busy, I had to organize the militant summer, and then this Uggetti belongs to the ‘old’ Pd, that’s not my stuff “, writes the newspaper directed by Matteo Renzi with a touch (or even two) of irony.

“So, almost a month later, this time at the Cesena Fair, Simone Uggetti, he comes off the stage, after a ‘fiery’ speech, which warmed up the audience at Stefano Bonaccini’s convention, and finds her in front of him, watching the coincidences, sitting in the front row. “I’m still waiting for that phone call”, Uggetti shouts at him, amidst the delirium of the audience”, says the Reformist.

Also according to the Riformista, “the former mayor, shortly before, intervening, had called into question all the main black beasts of Elly, in an almost implacable crescendo: the relationship with the judges, Bettino Craxi, Matteo Renzi, the jobs act. A failing stuff for the secretary who listened impassively, certainly not in a good mood”. Also because the Cesena Fair exploded “in a long, almost liberating applause”, in a two-day event of the defeated challenger “transformed into a showdown”.

