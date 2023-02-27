Pd, Misiani: “The point is not to eliminate the currents, but to overcome the scleroticisation of internal life that derives from the logic of a roped party”

Senator Antonio Misiani, what is the secret of Elly Schlein’s victory?

“He was able to respond convincingly to two strong questions from the PD electorate. The first: a request for innovation and discontinuity. The second: a clearer and more recognizable identity on the key issues of the political agenda. His biography speaks on the first issue On the second, his political battles and his program”.

Will you now eliminate the currents in the Democratic Party or will they still exist?

“In a pluralist party like the PD, the confrontation between different political cultures is a great asset to be valued. The point is not to eliminate currents, but to overcome the scleroticisation of internal life that derives from the logic of consortium. Logics that condition the selection of groups managers and decision-making mechanisms. These are the knots that Schlein will have to untie”.

What are the key points of Schlein’s secretariat?

“Elly Schlein insisted a lot on three points: inequalities, climate change, job insecurity. These are the themes around which the identity of the 21st century left is defined. She was very clear on these points, both in the evaluation of some choices of the past (I am thinking, for example, of the more controversial ones such as the Jobs Act or the agreements with Libya) than on the indication of the paths to follow for the future. Clarity and coherence were among the main strengths of his application”.

Very harsh opposition to the Meloni government?

“Opposition without discounts. Never prejudicial, but very clear-cut, especially when non-negotiable principles of democracy and social cohesion are at stake”.

On alliances, is it easier with the Third Pole or easier to recover the relationship with the M5S?

“A stronger PD is the precondition for the construction of alliances, which cannot take place at the table but must start from concrete issues. On a series of points all the opposition forces can (and must) find each other again. Schlein always cites the minimum wage, on which everyone has presented bills, but also the defense of health care and public schools and measures to combat climate change are issues on which the alternative forces to the right can build common battles in Parliament and in the country”.

