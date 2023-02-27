Pd, Elly Schlein won the primary

There’s news on the left! Unexpectedly, as everything did not make you think, the PD of the gazebos has chosen where to stay: on the left, with Conte and the grillino people. This the political turnin many respects historical if only for the election of the first female secretary of the former PCI, exit from the primaries of the moribund Lettian party today revived by the energetic figure of Elly Schlein. All as no one imagined but all according to the plans of the political project elaborated in the “think tank” of the Prati district: bring the PD back to the (undisputed) head of the left italian.

So, good first time! Yes, because as said and written on these pages, the election of Elly Schlein to the secretariat of the PD means, among many things, abandon the centrist vocation to settle on the left front of the barricade. Here’s the news: the Democratic Party will be the party of the barricades!

The question of alliances is old stuff, decidedly stale. The ambition of the many Dems who have supported Schlein’s rise is to create the conditions for giving life to a new large left-wing party (a sort of new great PCI) that brings together the communist soul with the movementist soul of Giuseppe Conte’s party already purified by the moderate wing of the former Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

The turn to the left well expressed in the first statements of the new secretary will find fulfillment in other important but perhaps no longer decisive steps such as the “taking” of the secretariat. The moderates of the PD remain to be purged (but this will be child’s play) and it remains to prepare a series of parliamentary and “street” actions in which to involve – in a subordinate way (and this is not a detail) – the Grillini comrades.

All in the name of Elly! The rising star is perfectly suited for the leadership of the new single party (PD-M5S plus various more or less red bushes and bushes) who could see in Giuseppe Conte the right figure for the candidacy for Palazzo Chigi. A ticket that the fervent mind of Goffredo Bettini seems to have blessed for some time.

